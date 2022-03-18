Fri, Mar 18, 2022 @ 04:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

Platinum Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Platinum reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1040.

Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone located between the support levels 1000.00 and 990.00 (which have been reversing the price from November), strengthened by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February .

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line.

Platinum can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1040.00 (former support from February).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.