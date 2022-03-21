Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on bullish momentum. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 97.808 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 98.339 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Ichimoku clouds are showing green, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 98.339

H4 time frame, 1st support at 97.808

XAU/USD (GOLD) :

On the H4, prices are on bearish momentum. We see the potential for further bearish continuation from our 1st resistance at 1944.65 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci Projection towards our 1st support at 1909.28 which is a graphical swing low. Ichimoku is on bearish momentum, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1909.28

4h 1st resistance at 1944.65

GBP/USD:

On the H4, prices are on bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline support. We see the potential for further bullish continuation from our 1st support at 1.31017 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1.32727 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 78.6% Fibonacci Projection. Ichimoku clouds is forecasting the bullish clouds, further supporting our bias.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 1.31841

H4 1st support at 1.30814

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.93385 in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 0.92953 in line with the horizontal pullback support and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 0.92578 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

Areas of consideration

1st support level 0.92953

1st resistance 0.93385

EUR/USD :

On the H4 price is near 1st resistance level of 1.10566 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. Price can move towards the 1st support level of 1.09020 which is in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator as it is near resistance level.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.10566

H4 1st support at 1.09020

USD/JPY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices have approached pivot and swing high. We see the potential for a short pullback from our 1st resistance at 119.246 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st support at 118.366 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 127.2% Fibonacci Projection. Divergence is spotted on RSI, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 119.246

H4 time frame, 1st support at 118.366

AUD/USD:

On the H4, price is near 1st resistance level of 0.74285 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Price can move towards the 1st support level of 0.73098 which is in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bearish bias is supported by stochastic indicator where it is at resistance level.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.74285

H4 1st support at 0.73098

NZD/USD:

On the H4, price is expected to drop closer to the ascending trendline. Price is near 1st resistance level of 0.69255 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection and 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Price can move towards the 1st support level of 0.68086 which is in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection.Our bearish bias is supported by stochastic indicator where it is at resistance level.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 0.69255

H4 1st support at 0.68086

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.26558 in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 1.25898 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.25608 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.25898

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.26558

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will drop from 1st resistance at 112.53 in line with the horizontal overlap resistance and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement to 1st support at 97.84 in line with the swing low support .Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 117.97.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 112.53

H4 time frame, 1st support of 97.84

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 34991 in line with the horizontal swing high resistance from our 1st support at 34309 in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 33885 in line with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :