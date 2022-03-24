Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices are consolidating in a triangle pattern. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 98.623 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 98.883 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. are trading below our ichimoku cloud resistance, further supporting our bullish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 98.883

H4 time frame, 1st support at 98.623

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, prices are on bearish momentum and approaching a key pivot. We see the potential for a dip from our 1st resistance at 1949.865 which is an area of Fibonacci confluences towards our 1st support at 1940.587 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci Retracementand also graphical overlap. Prices are trading below our ichimoku clouds, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

4h 1st support at 1940.587

4h 1st resistance at 1949.865

GBP/USD:

On the H4, prices are at a key pivot level. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1.31947 which is a graphical overlap and an area of Fibonacci confluence towards our 1st support at 1.31947 towards our 1st resistance at 1.32983 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Prices are trading above our ichimoku clouds, further supporting our bullish bias. Alternatively, breaking the key graphical overlap will call for a bearish dip towards our 2nd support at 1.312 which was a graphical swing low and in line with 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.32983

H4 1st support at 1.31947

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving below our ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will drop from 1st resistance at 0.93782 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement to 1st support at 0.92556 in line with the pullback support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement .Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 0.94247 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration

1st support level 0.92556

1st resistance 0.93782

EUR/USD :

On the H4, price is near 1st support level of 1.09643 in line with 100% Fibonacci projection and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Price can move towards the 1st resistance level of 1.11327 which is in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 78.6% Fibonacci projection. Our bullish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator where price is trading at support level..

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.11327

H4 1st support at 1.09643

USD/JPY:

On the H4 timeframe, prices have approached pivot and swing high. We see the potential for a short pullback from our 1st resistance at 121.410 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st support at 120.635 in line with 100% Fibonacci Projection. Divergence is spotted on RSI, further supporting our bearish bias.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 121.410

H4 time frame, 1st support at 120.635

AUD/USD:

On the H4, price is near 1st resistance level of 0.75048 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 100% Fibonacci projection. Price can dip towards the 1st support level of 0.74259 which is in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.Our bearish bias is supported by the stochastic indicator as it is at the resistance level

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.75048

H4 1st support at 0.74259

NZD/USD:

On the H4, price is near 1st resistance level of 0.69779 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Price can dip towards the 1st support level of 0.68667 which is in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection.Our bearish bias is supported by stochastic indicator as it is at resistance level.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 0.69779

H4 1st support at 0.68667

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving below our ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will drop from 1st resistance at 1.26198 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement to 1st support at 1.24581 in line with the swing low support .Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 1.27107 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.24581

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.26198

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 130.46 in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 113.66 in line with the horizontal overlap support and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 102.53 in line with the horizontaL overlap support and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 130.46

H4 time frame, 1st support of 113.66

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics level, we have a bias that price will drop from 1st resistance at 35011 in line with the horizontal overlap resistance and 161.8% Fibonacci extension to 1st support at 34073 in line with the pullback support .Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance and head for 2nd resistance at 35808 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension.

Areas of consideration :