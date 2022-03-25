EUR/USD Pair Started a Fresh Increase from $1.0950

Fri, Mar 25, 2022 @ 08:51 GMT
By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh increase from the 1.0950 support zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded above the 1.1000 resistance level and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

It even moved above the 1.1020 level and cleared a key bearish trend line at 1.1025 on the hourly chart. The pair is now showing positive signs, with an immediate resistance near the 1.1040 level.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1050 level. A break above the 1.1040 and 1.1050 resistance levels could start a decent increase towards the 1.1100 level in the near term.

If not, there might be a downside correction below 1.1020 on FXOpen. The next key support is near 1.1000, below the pair could decline towards the 1.0980 level in the near term. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0950 level.

FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

