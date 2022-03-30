Wed, Mar 30, 2022 @ 13:40 GMT
NZDUSD Aims for Uptrend Resumption

By XM.com

NZDUSD is trading positive for the second consecutive day, flirting with last week’s high of 0.6987 after finding strong support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.7217 – 0.6528 downleg.

Technical signals are neutral-to-bullish at the moment as the RSI has resumed its positive momentum after marking a  lower low above 50. The Stochastics are set for a bullish cross, while the MACD is preserving some strength above its red signal line, but is still below its recent highs.

In trend indicators, the 20-day SMA is quickly approaching the 200-day SMA. A positive intersection between those lines could boost hopes that the uptrend off 0.6558 could gain new legs.

The 61.8% Fibonacci level of 0.6998 is overhead and will be closely watched in the coming sessions. A decisive close above that bar could drive the price towards the 78.6% Fibonacci of 0.7070. Should buying pressures grow further, the spotlight will turn to the 0.7169 – 0.7217 key resistance territory.

If the bullish action stalls at 0.7000, the price may drift lower to seek support around the 50% Fibonacci of 0.6872. The area has been a crucial barricade to upside and downside movements since the start of the year, therefore any violation at this point is expected to produce a sharper decline towards the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.6790 and the 50-day SMA at 0.6858. Moving beneath the latter, the pair could next test the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.6690.

In summary, NZDUSD is facing a neutral-to-bullish short-term bias. A successful penetration of the 0.7000 level could motivate fresh buying, while a drop below 0.6872 may confirm additional losses.

