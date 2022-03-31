EUR/USD Attempts Reversal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar weakened after the Q4 GDP failed to impress. The euro gained momentum after it broke above 1.1130 which sits next to the 30-day moving average.

1.1230 at the origin of the March sell-off is a major resistance where medium-term sellers might be waiting to double down. Further pressure could be expected if intraday buyers take profit as the RSI shows a double top in the overbought area.

1.1070 is a fresh support. 1.0980 at the base of the current breakout is an important level to safeguard the rebound.