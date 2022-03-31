US Oil Bounces off Psychological Level

Thu, Mar 31, 2022 @ 10:46 GMT
By Orbex

WTI crude rallies as the EIA shows a larger-than-expected fall in inventories.

The price saw solid support in the demand area between the psychological level of 100.00 and the 30-day moving average (103.00). A bullish RSI divergence in this congestion zone suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement.

A follow-up close above 107.00 would prompt sellers to cover, easing short-term pressure in the process. 114.00 is the next resistance and a breakout could lift offers to 129.00. 94.00 is a critical support to keep the rally intact.

