Fri, Apr 01, 2022 @ 11:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Started a Fresh Decline from $1.1180

EUR/USD Pair Started a Fresh Decline from $1.1180

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh decline from the 1.1180 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair declined below the 1.1120 level to move into a short-term bearish zone.

The price even traded below the 1.1100 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.1170 on the hourly chart. The pair is now trading below the 1.1080 level.

The next key support is near 1.1050 on FXOpen, below the pair could decline towards the 1.1020 level in the near term. Any more losses might send the pair towards the 1.0980 level.

On the upside, the pair might struggle near 1.1100. The next major resistance is near the 1.1120 level. A break above the 1.1100 and 1.1120 resistance levels could start a decent increase towards the 1.1170 level in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.