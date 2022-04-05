AUD/USD: RBA Catalyst for Broken Triangle

Tue, Apr 05, 2022 @ 12:03 GMT
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

AUD is one of the strongest across the board after recent RBA comments, who want to see more indications that wage growth has significantly picked before moving to tighten policy. So, the potential date for the first hike is in June, as May meeting is scheduled around two weeks before the wage data is released in Australia. Aussie is coming nicely out of a triangle as expected, but we know that this is now most likely a final leg within a higher degree trend, so be aware of a limited upside in a fifth wave. But for now, there is room for recovery close to 0.77, while the market is above 0.7550; price back below that level will signal an important shift of an intraday trend.

