Wed, Apr 06, 2022 @ 05:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: Gold Correction in Progress

Elliott Wave View: Gold Correction in Progress

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term outlook in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the decline from March 8 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 8, wave (W) ended at 1895.13 and rally in wave (X) ended at 1966.12. The metal has broken below 1895.13 again, suggesting that wave (Y) has resumed lower. Down from wave (X), wave (i) ended at 1942.92 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1961.81. The metal then resumed lower in wave (iii) towards 1916.30 and wave (iv) ended at 1929.27. Final leg lower wave (v) ended at 1889.40 which completed wave ((i)) in larger degree. Wave ((ii)) corrective rally is now in progress as a double three.

Up from wave ((i)), wave a ended at 1938.54, wave b ended at 1918.50, and wave c ended at 1949.79. This completed wave (w) in larger degree. Pullback in wave (x) is now in progress as a zigzag where wave a ended at 1915.18 and wave b ended at 1944.55. Expect wave c to end soon which should complete wave (x). Afterwards, the metal can rally higher in wave (y) to complete wave ((ii)) before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 1966.25 high stays intact, the metal has scope to extend lower within wave (Y).

Gold 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.