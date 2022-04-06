Wed, Apr 06, 2022 @ 11:20 GMT
GBP/USD Awaits Breakout

By Orbex

The US dollar rallies as traders hoard the safe haven currency. The price is in a narrowing consolidation range as a sign of short-term hesitation.

Overall sentiment remained downbeat after the latest rebound hit resistance at 1.3300. The bulls need to lift offers around 1.3220 before they could turn the tables.

Otherwise, the path of least resistance would be down. 1.3050 is the closest support and the psychological level of 1.3000 is a critical floor. A bearish breakout could make the sterling vulnerable to a new round of sell-off.

Orbex
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

