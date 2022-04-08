Fri, Apr 08, 2022 @ 10:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Tests Key Resistance

USD/CHF Tests Key Resistance

By Orbex

The US dollar edged higher supported by better-than-expected initial jobless claims. The pair continues its journey upward from the demand zone near 0.9200.

The rally is gaining momentum after a break above 0.9280. 0.9370 from a previously botched rebound is a major hurdle. In fact, its breach could flush out remaining selling interests.

Then last month’s peak at 0.9450 would be within reach. On the downside, 0.9260 is the immediate support if the market shows hesitation. 0.9200 is a critical level to keep the rebound intact.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.