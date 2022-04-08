US Oil Grinds Daily Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

WTI crude softens as concerns grow over lockdowns in China. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that sentiment may have turned cautious.

The price is testing the key floor at 94.00 which is a daily support from the mid-March rebound. A bearish breakout could force the bulls to bail out and trigger a sell-off towards the psychological level of 90.00, putting the commodity on a correction course.

The RSI’s oversold condition may raise some buying interest. Buyers need to lift 104.00 to safeguard the uptrend.