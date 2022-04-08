Fri, Apr 08, 2022 @ 10:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Grinds Daily Support

US Oil Grinds Daily Support

By Orbex

WTI crude softens as concerns grow over lockdowns in China. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that sentiment may have turned cautious.

The price is testing the key floor at 94.00 which is a daily support from the mid-March rebound. A bearish breakout could force the bulls to bail out and trigger a sell-off towards the psychological level of 90.00, putting the commodity on a correction course.

The RSI’s oversold condition may raise some buying interest. Buyers need to lift 104.00 to safeguard the uptrend.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.