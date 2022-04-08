Nasdaq 100 Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 retreats as investors continue to digest hawkish Fed minutes.

The rally came to a halt at February’s high at 15260. Then a drop below the short-term demand zone at 14730 led to a wave of liquidation. 14200 is the next support and coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of congestion.

If the bulls become wary of catching a falling knife, a bearish breakout could cause a deeper correction towards 13700. The support-turned-resistance at 14800 is the level to crack to resume the rally.