Fri, Apr 08, 2022 @ 10:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNasdaq 100 Seeks Support

Nasdaq 100 Seeks Support

By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 retreats as investors continue to digest hawkish Fed minutes.

The rally came to a halt at February’s high at 15260. Then a drop below the short-term demand zone at 14730 led to a wave of liquidation. 14200 is the next support and coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it an area of congestion.

If the bulls become wary of catching a falling knife, a bearish breakout could cause a deeper correction towards 13700. The support-turned-resistance at 14800 is the level to crack to resume the rally.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.