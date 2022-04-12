USD/CHF Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc rallies across the board as traders dump risk assets for safe haven ones amid uncertainty. The latest rebound came to a halt at 0.9370 from the late March sell-off.

The RSI’s double top in the overbought zone prompted intraday buyers to take profit, weakening the upward momentum. A bullish close would lift offers to the recent peak at 0.9460, where strong selling pressure could be expected.

A breakout may extend the rally to 0.9600. Otherwise, 0.9240 is the closest support to test the bulls’ resolve.