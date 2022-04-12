Tue, Apr 12, 2022 @ 08:27 GMT
USD/CHF Hits Resistance

By Orbex

The Swiss franc rallies across the board as traders dump risk assets for safe haven ones amid uncertainty. The latest rebound came to a halt at 0.9370 from the late March sell-off.

The RSI’s double top in the overbought zone prompted intraday buyers to take profit, weakening the upward momentum. A bullish close would lift offers to the recent peak at 0.9460, where strong selling pressure could be expected.

A breakout may extend the rally to 0.9600. Otherwise, 0.9240 is the closest support to test the bulls’ resolve.

