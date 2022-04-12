Tue, Apr 12, 2022 @ 13:42 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD Builds Floor Around 1.3000; Bias Bearish

GBPUSD Builds Floor Around 1.3000; Bias Bearish

By XM.com

GBPUSD keeps hovering with weak momentum marginally above the 1.3000 level despite its flash slide to a new 16-month low of 1.2981 last Friday.

The bearish bias remains intact as the RSI is maintaining a clear negative trajectory and is still some distance above its 30 oversold level. The Stochastics are preparing for another negative intersection, while the MACD is gradually stepping below its red signal line, all painting a blurry short-term picture for the market.

The 1.3000 floor, however, could act as a safety net. If the price manages to set a foothold around that area, the pair could stage an upside reversal towards the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3118. Slightly higher, the 1.3163 – 1.3200 region, which includes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1409 – 1.4248 upleg (2020 – 2021) could immediately cap any additional bullish actions towards the 50-day SMA at 1.3267. Beyond the latter, the rally could stretch up to the 1.3420 resistance unless the 1.3315 constraining zone blocks the way.

In the event sellers breach the 1.3000 bottom, a crucial battle could take place around the lower boundary of the one-year-old bearish channel at 1.2925. Failure to bounce here could press the price towards the 50% Fibonacci of 1.2820, while a more aggressive decline could even test the September 2020 low of 1.2670.

Overall, GBPUSD is still in a bearish mode. Unless the 1.3000 support region stands firm, the sell-off could mark new lower lows at the bottom of the long-term downward-sloping channel.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.