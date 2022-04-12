WTI Wave Analysis

Tue, Apr 12, 2022 @ 18:13 GMT
By FxPro
  • WTI reversed from key support level 93.50
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 105.00

WTI crude oil today reversed up sharply from the key support level 93.50 (which formed the daily Mornign Star in March) – standing near the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward price impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 93.50 stopped the previous ABC correction (2).

Given the multi-month uptrend – WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 105.00 (top of the previous wave (ii)).

