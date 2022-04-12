WTI Wave Analysis

WTI reversed from key support level 93.50

Likely to rise to resistance level 105.00

WTI crude oil today reversed up sharply from the key support level 93.50 (which formed the daily Mornign Star in March) – standing near the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward price impulse from December.

The upward reversal from the support level 93.50 stopped the previous ABC correction (2).

Given the multi-month uptrend – WTI crude oil can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 105.00 (top of the previous wave (ii)).