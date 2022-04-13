USD/JPY Moved Further into a Bullish Zone above $125.00

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar started a steady upward move above the 124.50 resistance against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair traded above the 125.00 level to move further into a bullish zone.

The pair even traded above 125.50 and settled above the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near 125.75 and the pair is still showing positive signs. An immediate support is near 125.35.

The next major support sits near the 125.25 level and a connecting bullish trend line on the hourly chart, below which there is a risk of more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could decline towards the 124.80 level.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the 125.75 level. A clear break above the 125.75 resistance could push the price towards 128.20 on FXOpen. The next major resistance is near the 128.80 level or 129.00.