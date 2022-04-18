Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

Price is near key pivot level. We see a potential for bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 100.762 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards the 1st support level of 99.434 along with a graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price might continue to rise to 2nd resistance level of 101.127 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 100.762

H4 time frame, 2nd resistance at 101.127

H4 time frame, 1st support at 99.434

XAU/USD (GOLD):

We expect price to be on a bullish continuation from 1st support level of 1966.5 in line with graphical pullback support towards the 1st resistance level of 2011.3 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price might break through the key support level and drop to the 2nd support level of 1949.1 in line with graphical pullback support

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 2011.3

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1966.5

H4 time frame, 2nd Support at 1949.1

GBP/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, we expect to see a potential for bullish bounce from 1st support level of 1.30477 in line with and 50% retracement towards the 1st resistance level of 1.31490 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.31490

H4 1st support at 1.30477

USD/CHF:

On the H4, we see the potential for bearish reversal from our 1st resistance at 0.94311 in line with 78.6% FIbonacci projection, 127.2% Fibonacci extension and -27.2% Fibonacci expansion towards our 1st support at 0.93764 which is in line with a graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price might break through the key resistance level and head towards the 2nd resistance level of 0.94629 which lines up with 138.2% Fibonacci extension.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.93764

1st resistance level at 0.94311

2nd resistance level at 0.94629

EUR/USD :

On the H4 timeframe, price is near a key pivot. We see the potential for a bullish bounce from our 1st support level of 1.08070 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st resistance level of 1.09237 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.09237

H4 1st support at 1.08070

USD/JPY:

We expect price to have a bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 126.577 in line with 138.2% fibonacci extension towards the 1st support level of 125.072 in line with graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price could continue to rise to 2nd resistance of 127.509 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 126.577

H4 time frame, 2nd resistance at 127.509

H4 time frame, 1st support at 125.072

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 123.453

AUD/USD:

On the H4 timeframe, we see the potential for a bullish bounce from our 1st support level at 0.73690 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance level at 0.74756 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.74756

H4 1st support at 0.73690

NZD/USD:

On the H4, we expect to see a potential for a bullish continuation from our 1st support of 0.67279 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection and -27.2% Fibonacci expansion towards our 1st resistance level at 0.68271 in line with graphical swing high resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.67279

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.68271

USD/CAD:

We expect price to be on a bullish continuation from 1st support level of 1.25640 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 78.6% Fibonacci projection towards the 1st resistance of 1.26925 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bullish bias is further supported by price trading above ichimoku cloud.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.26925

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.25640

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 1.24570

OIL:

Price is near to the key pivot level. We are expecting oil price to go for a bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 108.19 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards the 1st support level of 98.6% lines up with graphical bullback support.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 108.19

H4 time frame, 2nd resistance of 111.71

H4 time frame, 1st support of 98.60

H4 time frame, 2nd support at 93.53

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Price is near to the pivot level. We can see a potential for a bullish bounce from 1st support level of 34174 lines up with 38.2% fibonacci retracement, along with a pullback support towards the 1st resistance level of 34960 lines up with previous graphical swing high resistance.

Areas of consideration :