Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:
Price is near key pivot level. We see a potential for bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 100.762 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension towards the 1st support level of 99.434 along with a graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price might continue to rise to 2nd resistance level of 101.127 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 100.762
- H4 time frame, 2nd resistance at 101.127
- H4 time frame, 1st support at 99.434
XAU/USD (GOLD):
We expect price to be on a bullish continuation from 1st support level of 1966.5 in line with graphical pullback support towards the 1st resistance level of 2011.3 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price might break through the key support level and drop to the 2nd support level of 1949.1 in line with graphical pullback support
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 2011.3
- H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1966.5
- H4 time frame, 2nd Support at 1949.1
GBP/USD:
On the H4 timeframe, we expect to see a potential for bullish bounce from 1st support level of 1.30477 in line with and 50% retracement towards the 1st resistance level of 1.31490 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 1st resistance at 1.31490
- H4 1st support at 1.30477
USD/CHF:
On the H4, we see the potential for bearish reversal from our 1st resistance at 0.94311 in line with 78.6% FIbonacci projection, 127.2% Fibonacci extension and -27.2% Fibonacci expansion towards our 1st support at 0.93764 which is in line with a graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price might break through the key resistance level and head towards the 2nd resistance level of 0.94629 which lines up with 138.2% Fibonacci extension.
Areas of consideration
- 1st support level at 0.93764
- 1st resistance level at 0.94311
- 2nd resistance level at 0.94629
EUR/USD :
On the H4 timeframe, price is near a key pivot. We see the potential for a bullish bounce from our 1st support level of 1.08070 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension towards our 1st resistance level of 1.09237 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Areas of consideration :
- H4 1st resistance at 1.09237
- H4 1st support at 1.08070
USD/JPY:
We expect price to have a bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 126.577 in line with 138.2% fibonacci extension towards the 1st support level of 125.072 in line with graphical pullback support. Alternatively, price could continue to rise to 2nd resistance of 127.509 in line with 161.8% Fibonacci extension.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 126.577
- H4 time frame, 2nd resistance at 127.509
- H4 time frame, 1st support at 125.072
- H4 time frame, 2nd support at 123.453
AUD/USD:
On the H4 timeframe, we see the potential for a bullish bounce from our 1st support level at 0.73690 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100% Fibonacci projection towards our 1st resistance level at 0.74756 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
Areas of consideration
- H4 1st resistance at 0.74756
- H4 1st support at 0.73690
NZD/USD:
On the H4, we expect to see a potential for a bullish continuation from our 1st support of 0.67279 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci projection and -27.2% Fibonacci expansion towards our 1st resistance level at 0.68271 in line with graphical swing high resistance.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.67279
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.68271
USD/CAD:
We expect price to be on a bullish continuation from 1st support level of 1.25640 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 78.6% Fibonacci projection towards the 1st resistance of 1.26925 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci projection. Our bullish bias is further supported by price trading above ichimoku cloud.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.26925
- H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.25640
- H4 time frame, 2nd support at 1.24570
OIL:
Price is near to the key pivot level. We are expecting oil price to go for a bearish reversal from 1st resistance level of 108.19 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 61.8% Fibonacci projection towards the 1st support level of 98.6% lines up with graphical bullback support.
Areas of consideration:
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 108.19
- H4 time frame, 2nd resistance of 111.71
- H4 time frame, 1st support of 98.60
- H4 time frame, 2nd support at 93.53
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
Price is near to the pivot level. We can see a potential for a bullish bounce from 1st support level of 34174 lines up with 38.2% fibonacci retracement, along with a pullback support towards the 1st resistance level of 34960 lines up with previous graphical swing high resistance.
Areas of consideration :
- H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 34960
- H4 time frame, 1st support at 34174
- H4 time frame, 2nd support at 33436