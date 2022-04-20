NZDUSD Wave Analysis

Wed, Apr 20, 2022 @ 21:46 GMT
By FxPro
  • NZDUSD reversed from support level 0.6735
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6850

NZDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6735 (the former monthly low from March), strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from February.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6735 will , most likely, form the daily Morning Star – a strong bullish signal for NZDUSD.

NZDUSD can be expected to rise further in the active impulse wave (3) toward the next resistance level 0.6850.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

