Tue, Apr 26, 2022 @ 21:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 134.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the 2 long-term resistance levels: 137.20 (yearly high from 2018) and 140.00 (key resistance from 2015).

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the clear bearish divergence on the monthly Stochastic – EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 134.00.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.