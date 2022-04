The FTSE 100 tumbles as China’s lockdowns hit sentiment. A plunge below the demand zone at 7500 further weighs on the market mood after buyers failed to lift offers around this year’s peak at 7670.

The RSI’s overextension led to a rebound. Nonetheless, downbeat sentiment capped the price at 7490 where a new round of sell-off started.

Trapped buyers could be scrambling for the exit, compounding existing selling interests in the process. A deeper correction below 7370 would send the index to 7250.