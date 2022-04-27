Wed, Apr 27, 2022 @ 18:00 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Outlook: Bears Slow after Soaring Australian Inflation

AUD/USD Outlook: Bears Slow after Soaring Australian Inflation

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Bears are taking a breather on Wednesday after a steep fall in past four days, when risk-sensitive Aussie dollar was down 4.3%, pressured by s robust greenback and strong risk aversion.

Today’s release of Australian inflation data showed consumer prices rose well above expectations in Q1, signaling the RBA may start raising interest rates as early as next week that gave fresh boost to Australian dollar and paused larger bears.

The price action is holding around Fibo 76.4% of 0.6967/0.7661 (0.7131) which was dented by a brief close below on Tuesday, failure to register a clear break lower would further question bears.

Daily studies remain in full bearish setup, but momentum is turning north in the deep negative territory that gives initial signal that bears may stay on hold for some time.

Today’s action is also forming an inverted hammer candle that would add to positive signals if the candle will be validated on closing.

Otherwise, the downside will remain at high risk, with repeated close below 0.7131 pivot to unmask initial targets at 0.7090 zone and psychological 0.70 support.

Res: 0.7131; 0.7190; 0.7232; 0.7261.
Sup: 0.7100; 0.7086; 0.7051; 0.7033.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.