USD/CHF Keeps Momentum

By Orbex

The US dollar continues upwards as traders pour in before the Fed hike next week.

A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates an acceleration to the upside after a break above April 2021’ high at 0.9460. General sentiment remains overwhelmingly optimistic as the greenback heads towards 0.9730.

However, the bulls may refrain from committing too much as the RSI repeatedly ventures into the overbought territory. The pair could use a pullback to consolidate its gains. 0.9560 is a fresh support in this case.

