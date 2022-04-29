Elliott Wave View: FTSE Looking To Turn Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short Term Elliott Wave View in FTSE suggests cycle from March 7, 2022 low ended at 7672.16 in wave (1). Internal subdivision of wave (1) unfolded as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 7 low, wave 1 ended at 7260.40 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 7075.82. Index then extended higher in wave 3 towards 7595.42, and dips in wave 4 ended at 7508.92. Final leg higher wave 5 ended at 7669.56 which completed wave (1).

Wave (2) pullback is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1), wave ((a)) ended at 7543.03 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 7656.47. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 7339.53 which also completed wave W. Wave X corrective rally is now ongoing with internal subdivision as a flat. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 7463.15 and wave ((b)) ended at 7344.89. Expect wave ((c)) of X to end soon as 5 waves and the Index should then turn lower. Near term, as far as pivot at 7669.56 high remains intact, expect wave X rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.

FTSE 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart