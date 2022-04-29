Fri, Apr 29, 2022 @ 04:49 GMT
Elliott Wave View: FTSE Looking To Turn Lower

Elliott Wave View: FTSE Looking To Turn Lower

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave View in FTSE suggests cycle from March 7, 2022 low ended at 7672.16 in wave (1). Internal subdivision of wave (1) unfolded as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 7 low, wave 1 ended at 7260.40 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 7075.82. Index then extended higher in wave 3 towards 7595.42, and dips in wave 4 ended at 7508.92. Final leg higher wave 5 ended at 7669.56 which completed wave (1).

Wave (2) pullback is in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1), wave ((a)) ended at 7543.03 and rally in wave ((b)) ended at 7656.47. Wave ((c)) lower ended at 7339.53 which also completed wave W. Wave X corrective rally is now ongoing with internal subdivision as a flat. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 7463.15 and wave ((b)) ended at 7344.89. Expect wave ((c)) of X to end soon as 5 waves and the Index should then turn lower. Near term, as far as pivot at 7669.56 high remains intact, expect wave X rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside.

FTSE 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

