Tue, May 03, 2022 @ 14:50 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

Platinum Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Platinum reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 960.00

Platinum recently reversed up strongly from the powerful long-term support level 900.00 (which has been reversing the price from last September), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from support level 900.00 stopped the previous short-term impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from last month.

Given the strength of the nearby support level 900.00 – Platinum can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 960.00 (the former monthly low from March).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.