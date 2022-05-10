Technical Outlook and Review

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DXY:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance in line with the swing high resistance to our 1st support where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 104.094

H4 time frame, 1st support at 103.221

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1887 where the horizontal pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1832 in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1887

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1832

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.24327 where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 1.22709 in line with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.24327

H4 1st support at 1.22709

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.99411 where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is from our 1st support at 0.98405 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.98405

1st resistance level at 0.99411

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.06194 to our 1st support at 1.04994 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.06194

H4 1st support at 1.04994

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 131.240 where the swing high resistance is from our 1st support at 129.028 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 131.240

H4 time frame, 1st support at 129.028

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.70354 where the pullback resistance is to our 1st support at 0.62205 in line with the 61.8% Fibonacci projection and 161.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance is.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.70354

H4 1st support at 0.69629

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 0.63986 where the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 0.62579 in line with the 200% Fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.62579

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.63986

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 1.30780 where the 78.6% Fibonacci projection is from our 1st support at 1.29118 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal pullback support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.30780

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.29118

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 101.19 where the pullback resistance is from our 1st support at 96.92 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal pullback support is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 101.19

H4 time frame, 1st support of 96.92

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 32447 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 31900 in line with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance.

Areas of consideration :