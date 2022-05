The Norwegian krone recoups losses as oil prices bounce back. The US dollar has been grinding up a rising trend line after a bullish breakout in early May. Sentiment remains extremely bullish and the pair is on its way to the psychological level of 10.0000. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation and a break below the trend line may cause a retracement as buyers would be unwilling to chase after higher bids. The demand zone around 9.6300 is a key level to keep short-term sentiment upbeat.