Gold Price Moved into a Bearish Zone Below $1,820

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price started a fresh decline from the $1,850 pivot level against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,820 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

There was also a break below the $1,810 level and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. The bulls are now struggling to keep the price above the $1,800 level. There is also a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,812 on the hourly chart.

The next main resistance could be near the $1,820 level, above which the price could start another steady increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards $1,840 on FXOpen.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If not, the price could decline below $1,800. The next major support is near the $1,780 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,750 support level in the near term.