Mon, May 16, 2022 @ 14:05 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Moved into a Bearish Zone Below $1,820

Gold Price Moved into a Bearish Zone Below $1,820

By FXOpen

Gold price started a fresh decline from the $1,850 pivot level against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,820 support zone to move into a bearish zone.

There was also a break below the $1,810 level and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. The bulls are now struggling to keep the price above the $1,800 level. There is also a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,812 on the hourly chart.

The next main resistance could be near the $1,820 level, above which the price could start another steady increase. In the stated case, it could rise towards $1,840 on FXOpen.

If not, the price could decline below $1,800. The next major support is near the $1,780 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,750 support level in the near term.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.