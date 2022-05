The yen recouped some losses after Japan’s GDP growth beat expectations in Q1. The US dollar is taking a breather after a prolonged rally. The latest retreat has found support at 127.50 over the 30-day moving average. Medium-term sentiment would stay upbeat as long as the price remains above this demand zone. 130.80 from a previously faded rebound is a key resistance and a bullish breakout could resume the rally towards 133.00. 128.70 is the immediate support for the current consolidation.