Fri, May 20, 2022 @ 10:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Tackles 50.0% Fibonacci after Bouncing Off 100-MA

GBPJPY Tackles 50.0% Fibonacci after Bouncing Off 100-MA

By XM.com

GBPJPY is confronting the 159.69 barrier, which is the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from 150.96 until the multi-year high of 168.42, which failed to close north of the 166.07-168.55 resistance zone that extends back to February 2016. The climbing simple moving averages (SMAs) are endorsing the broader bullish structure but it’s worth mentioning that the positive rebounds in the price over the latest one-month decline continue to be capped by the Fibonacci levels.

The short-term oscillators are transmitting conflicting messages in directional momentum. The MACD, which is creeping higher in the negative region, is nearing the red trigger line, suggesting downside momentum is softening, while the rising RSI is flirting with the 50 level. Meanwhile, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting bearish price action in the pair.

Currently, buyers are battling the 50.0% Fibo of 159.69 to boost positive developments. Successfully moving higher, resistance could then commence around the mid-Bollinger band at 160.63 and the 50-day SMA at 161.20. If positive forces endure, the next upside limitations may emanate from the resistance band between the 38.2% Fibo of 161.76 and the 162.26 barrier. Recapturing the area north of this barricade could reinforce upside pressures where buyers face the 163.57 high and the 23.6% Fibo of 164.29, where the upper Bollinger band presently resides.

Otherwise, if the price fades back beneath the 50.0% Fibo of 159.69, congested support may transpire from the 100-day SMA at 158.15 and the adjacent lows of 157.86 and 157.42 respectively. A deeper dive in the price below the lower Bollinger band at 156.98 could encourage sellers to target the fortified 154.91-155.45 support border. If selling interest persists, the next support obstacle may arise around 152.83-153.39.

Summarizing, GBPJPY is sustaining a one-month bearish bearing beneath the 161.76-162.26 resistance boundary. Yet, the bulls are making efforts to shift the outlook to the upside.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.