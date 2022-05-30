USD/JPY Outlook: Fresh Strength Suggests that Corrective Pullback Might be Over

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bulls started to gain traction after pullback from 20-year high (131.34) found firm ground at 126.60/40 zone and fresh strength emerged on Monday.

Yen came under renewed pressure on rising prices of crude oil and a gap between the monetary policies of Fed and BoJ, which is likely to further widen, as the US central bank is hawkish while the Bank of Japan keeps the ultra-easy policy.

Daily techs started to improve as 14-d momentum turned north from deep negative territory and the larger action remains underpinned by rising and thickening daily cloud, however, fresh bulls need more evidence to generate positive signal.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Close above cracked 10DMA (127.73) is seen as initial requirement, with lift and close above 128.26 (Fibo 38.2% of 131.34/126.36 pullback) to further strengthen near-term structure and generate initial reversal signal.

Res: 127.94; 128.26; 128.85; 129.43.

Sup: 126.85; 126.31; 126.00; 125.82.