Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:

On the H4, with MACD moving in a bullish momentum and breakout from the descending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 102.618 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 38.2% fibonacci retracement are from our 1st support at 101.442 in line with the horizontal pullback support is. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 101.016 where the horizontal pullback support and 127.2% fibonacci extensions are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 102.618

H4 time frame, 1st support at 101.442

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with MACD moving in a bullish momentum, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1861.74 where the horizontal pullback resistance and 78.6% fibonacci projection to our 1st resistance at 1908.53 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 61.8% fibonacci retracement are. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1829.56 in line with swing low support and 50% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1908.53

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1861.74

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with MACD moving in bearish momentum and price breakout from ascending channel, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 1.25863 where the horizontal overlap resistance and 61.8% fibonacci retracement to our 1st support at 1.24647 in line with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 1.26592 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 61.8% fibonacci projection are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.25863

H4 1st support at 1.24647

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 0.95223 where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement is from our 1st resistance at 0.96683 in line with the pullback resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 0.97525 where the swing high resistance is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.95223

1st resistance level at 0.96683

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.0575 in line with the 50.0% fibonacci retracement to our 1st resistance at 1.09323 swing high. Alternatively, price may reverse off the 1st support and drop to 2nd support at 1.0542 in line with the 50.0% fibonacci retracement

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.09323

H4 1st support at 1.0575

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku indicator and breakout from descending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 129.643 where the horizontal overlap support is to our 1st resistance at 130.793 in line with the swing high resistance, 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 100% fibonacci projection. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 128.899 where the horizontal pullback support and 38.2% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 130.793

H4 time frame, 1st support at 129.643

AUD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud and price moving within the ascending trend channel, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 0.74603 where the swing high is in line with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st support at 0.71718. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 0.70435 where the horizontal pullback support is, in line with the 78.6% fibonacci projection and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.74603

H4 1st support at 0.71718

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 0.64738 in line with the 23.6% fibonacci retracement to our 1st resistance at 0.68809 in line with the 78.6% fibonacci retracement. ALternatively, price may reverse off the 1st support and drop to 2nd support at 0.62238 at the swing low.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.64738

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.68809

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price moving below our ichimoku cloud and the recent break of our horizontal support level which is in line with the 28.6% fibonacci retracement level, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 1.24690 in line with the horizontal swing low support and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from our 1st resistance at 1.25775. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for our 2nd resistance at 1.26841.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.25775

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.24690

OIL:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop to our 1st support at 114.12 in line with the horizontal pullback support and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from our 1st resistance at 117.98 in line with the 78.6% fibonacci retracement level. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for our 2nd resistance at 119.97.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 114.56

H4 time frame, 1st support of 111.83

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 32607 where the horizontal pullback support is to our 1st resistance at 33436 in line with the swing high resistance and 127.2% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support at 31876.

Areas of consideration :