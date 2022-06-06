Mon, Jun 06, 2022 @ 16:47 GMT
XAU/USD: Gold Remains Biased Higher But Await US CPI Data for More Signals

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Spot gold regained traction on Monday, but gains were limited, retracing the small part of Friday’s 1% drop.

Near-term action lack direction but is expected to keep overall positive bias while holding above key supports at $1840 zone (200DMA/Fibo 38.2% of $1786/$1874 upleg/trendline support). Bulls need to break above $1867/$1874 pivots (Fibo 38.2% of $1998/$1786/last Friday’s high) to signal continuation of recovery leg from $1786 (May 16 low).

Bullish daily studies support the action, but markets await US inflation data (due on Friday) for fresh signals, as the yellow metal is seen as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates would also boost demand for the metal which yields no interest.

Strong supports lay at $1840 zone and $1828 (June 1 low/the floor of near-term range) break of which would weaken the structure and risk deeper drop on completion of double-top pattern.

Res: 1857; 1864; 1874; 1889.
Sup: 1847; 1840; 1828; 1820.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

