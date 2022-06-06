XAU/USD: Gold Remains Biased Higher But Await US CPI Data for More Signals

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Spot gold regained traction on Monday, but gains were limited, retracing the small part of Friday’s 1% drop.

Near-term action lack direction but is expected to keep overall positive bias while holding above key supports at $1840 zone (200DMA/Fibo 38.2% of $1786/$1874 upleg/trendline support). Bulls need to break above $1867/$1874 pivots (Fibo 38.2% of $1998/$1786/last Friday’s high) to signal continuation of recovery leg from $1786 (May 16 low).

Bullish daily studies support the action, but markets await US inflation data (due on Friday) for fresh signals, as the yellow metal is seen as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates would also boost demand for the metal which yields no interest.

Strong supports lay at $1840 zone and $1828 (June 1 low/the floor of near-term range) break of which would weaken the structure and risk deeper drop on completion of double-top pattern.

Res: 1857; 1864; 1874; 1889.

Sup: 1847; 1840; 1828; 1820.