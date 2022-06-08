Wed, Jun 08, 2022 @ 16:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

Silver Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Silver reversed from key resistance level 22.40
  • Likely to fall to support level 21.50

Silver recently reversed down from the key resistance level 22.40 (which has been reversing the price from the end of May).

The resistance level 22.40 was further strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of May.

Silver can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 21.50 (low of the previous corrective wave (b)).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.