Natural gas reversed from resistance level 9.500

Likely to fall to support level 7.95

Natural gas recently reversed down with the dialy Evenign Star Doji from the key resistance level 9.500 (top of wave (iii) from May).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 9.500 created started the active minor impulse wave (c).

Given the bearish divergmnev on the daiuly Moemtnum indicator, Natural gas can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 7.95 (low of wave (ii)).