Tue, Jun 14, 2022 @ 08:35 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from resistance level 95.66
  • Likely to fall to support level 92.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 95.66 (which stopped the multi-month uptrend in April), coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 95.66 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

AUDJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 92.00 (target price for the completion of the active correction 2).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.