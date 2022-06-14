EUR/GBP Tests Major Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Sterling weakened after Britain’s GDP showed a larger-than-expected contraction in April. A rising pennant on the daily suggests that a breakout may soon put an end to the month-long consolidation. 0.8615 is a major supply area after several failed attempts. Its breach would flush out the remaining selling interest and signal a bullish continuation towards April’s highs near 0.8700. 0.8530 is the immediate support in case of further hesitation. 0.8485 is a critical floor to keep the upward bias intact.

