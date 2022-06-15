DAX 40 Breaks Key Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 sinks as expectations of high interest rates continue to drive global equities south. A break below 13850, a support on the daily chart, prompted short-term bulls to close their bets. The fall below May’s low and critical floor at 13300 came in as a coup de grâce. This may seal the bearish fate and trigger another round of sell-off. The psychological level of 13000 would be the next support. 13600 is a fresh resistance and the bears may look to fade a rebound as the overall mood remains extremely bearish.

