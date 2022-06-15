Wed, Jun 15, 2022 @ 14:08 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Halts Decline as Bearish Pressures Wane

AUDUSD Halts Decline as Bearish Pressures Wane

By XM.com

AUDUSD has been experiencing a sharp downtrend after it failed to jump above the 0.7282 level in early June. Although the pair has managed to find its feet in the last couple of four-hour sessions, the descending 50-period simple moving average (SMA) is closing the gap with the 200-period SMA, where a potential violation could reinforce the case of a sustained downside trajectory.

The momentum indicators reflect a cautiously positive near-term bias. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is ascending steeply, while the MACD histogram has jumped above its red signal line but remains in the negative area.

Should buying interest intensify, the pair might encounter initial resistance at the recent peak of 0.6970. Jumping above this region, the bulls could then aim for the 0.7033 barrier, which has acted both as support and resistance in the past two months. Further upside moves could then stall at 0.7135 before the spotlight turns to the 0.7245 hurdle.

On the flipside, if the pair fails to rebound and continues its descent, 0.6892 may act as the first line of defense. Should that floor collapse, the recent reversal point of 0.6850 could prove a tough obstacle for the bears to overcome. A violation of the latter could pave the way for the two-year low of 0.6828.

Overall, AUDUSD has recently managed to cease its downfall but there is a long way till its short-term picture turns back to bullish. Therefore, a break beneath the 0.6850 floor could revive sellers’ hopes for the resumption of the recent downtrend.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Times To Trade

Common Forex Trading Mistakes

Using Psychological Levels in your Trading

Trading Plans – A Forex Trader’s Friend

Catch Key Reversals With The 5-0 Pattern

Approaching Money Management

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.