Fri, Jun 17, 2022 @ 11:26 GMT
USD/CHF Breaks Support

By Orbex

The Swiss franc soared after the SNB delivered a surprise 50-basis-point rate hike. The dollar came to a halt at May’s peak at 1.0050. A bearish divergence indicated a slowdown in the upward momentum. Then a fall below the base of the latest rebound at 0.9880 acted as a confirmation of a correction. Heightened volatility suggests that short-term buyers have bailed out and a break below 0.9780 further weighs on sentiment. 0.9550 is a critical floor to keep June’s rally intact. The bulls need to clear 0.9820 first to ease the pressure.

 

