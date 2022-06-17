USD/CHF Breaks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Swiss franc soared after the SNB delivered a surprise 50-basis-point rate hike. The dollar came to a halt at May’s peak at 1.0050. A bearish divergence indicated a slowdown in the upward momentum. Then a fall below the base of the latest rebound at 0.9880 acted as a confirmation of a correction. Heightened volatility suggests that short-term buyers have bailed out and a break below 0.9780 further weighs on sentiment. 0.9550 is a critical floor to keep June’s rally intact. The bulls need to clear 0.9820 first to ease the pressure.

