Technical Outlook and Review

DXY:

On the H4, with prices bouncing off the ichimoku indicator and along the ascending trendline, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance at 105.620 where the 61.8% fibonacci projection and swing high resistance are from our 1st support at 104.635 in line with the horizontal pullback support and 23.6% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 103.954 where the horizontal pullback support and 61.8% fibonacci retracement.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 105.620

H4 time frame, 1st support at 104.635

XAU/USD (GOLD):

On the H4, with prices moving below the ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that prices will drop from our 1st resistance at 1856.84 where the horizontal swing high resistance and 100% fibonacci projection are to our 1st support at 1807.93 in line with swing low support. Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 1874.20 in line with swing high resistance and 78.6% fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st Resistance at 1856.84

H4 time frame, 1st Support at 1807.93

GBP/USD:

On the H4, with prices moving above the ichimoku indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 1.22351 where the horizontal swing low support is to our 1st resistance at 1.23987 in line with the 61.8% fibonacci projection, 61,8% fibonacci retracement and overlap resistance. Alternatively, price may break 1st support structure and head for 2nd support at 1.21855 where the horizontal overlap support and 50% fibonacci retracement are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 1st resistance at 1.23987

H4 1st support at 1.22351

USD/CHF:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 0.96315 where the horizontal pullback support and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st resistance at 0.98879 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support where the horizontal swing low support is.

Areas of consideration

1st support level at 0.96315

1st resistance level at 0.98879

EUR/USD :

On the H4, with price moving into the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from the 1st support at 1.05077 in line with the pullback support and 100% fibonacci projection to the 1st resistance at 1.07848 in line with the swing high, 100% fibonacci projection and 50% fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may reverse off the 1st support and drop to the 2nd support at 1.03603 in line with the multiple swing lows and 61.8% fibonacci projection.

Areas of consideration :

H4 1st resistance at 1.07848

H4 1st support at 1.05077

USD/JPY:

On the H4, with price approaching and expected to reverse off stochastic indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from our 1st resistance at 135.536 in line with the swing high resistance and 61.8% fibonacci projection to our 1st support at 131.607 in line with the swing low support,78.6% fibonacci projection and 50% fibonacci retracement . Alternatively, price may break 1st resistance structure and head for 2nd resistance at 138.846 where the 161.8% fibonacci extension and 78.6% fibonacci projection are.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 135.536

H4 time frame, 1st support at 131.607

AUD/USD:

On the H4, price bounced off the 1st support at 0.69142 in line with the pullback support, and we have a bullish bias that it will rise to 1st resistance at 0.70657 in line with the swing high, 50% fibonacci retracement and 78.,6% fiboinacci projection. Alternatviely, price may reverse off the 1st support and drop to the 2nd support at 0.68523 in line with the multiple sing lows.

Areas of consideration

H4 1st resistance at 0.70657

H4 1st support at 0.69142

NZD/USD:

On the H4, with price moving in the ichimoku cloud, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from the 1st support at 0.62929 in line with the pullback support and 23.6% fibonacci retracement to the 1st resistance at 0.65609 in line with the 100% fibonacci projection at the swing high. Alternatively, price may reverse off the 1st support at drop to the 2nd support at 0.629036 at the horizontal swing low.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st support at 0.62929

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 0.65609

USD/CAD:

On the H4, with price expected to reverse off the stochastics indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will rise from our 1st resistance where the 50% Fibonacci retracement is to our 1st support at 1.28598 in line with the horizontal pullback support and 50% Fibonacci retracement. Alternatively, price may head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal swing high resistance and 161.8% Fibonacci projection is.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance at 1.30780

H4 time frame, 1st support at 1.28598

OIL:

On the H4, with price moving below the ichimoku cloud, we have a bearish bias that price will rise from our 1st resistance at 111.17 where the horizontal pullback resistance is to our 1stsupport at 103.71 in line with the horizontal swing low support. Alternatively, price may head for 2nd resistance where the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement is. Take note that we are waiting for the break of 1st resistance to confirm the bearish continuation.

Areas of consideration:

H4 time frame, 1st resistance of 112.51

H4 time frame, 1st support of 103.71

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

On the H4, with price expected to bounce off the stochastics indicator, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our 1st support at 29748 where the 127.2% Fibonacci extension is to our 1st resistance at 30795 in line with the horizontal pullback support. Alternatively, price may break structure and head for 2nd support where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is.

Areas of consideration :