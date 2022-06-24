EURJPY Wave Analysis

Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 04:57 GMT
By FxPro
  • EURJPY reversed from resistance level 144.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 140.00

EURJPY currency pair earlier reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 144.00 (top of wave (i) from the start of June), standing close to the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 144.00 will form the daily Evening Star – if the price will close now near the current levels.

Given the bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic indicator, EURJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 140.00.

