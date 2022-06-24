Fri, Jun 24, 2022 @ 09:35 GMT
USDCAD Shows Weak Signs Below Double Top at 1.2960

By XM.com

USDCAD is showing some weak signs today with the technical indicators confirming this view. The RSI indicator is moving south in the positive region, while the MACD oscillator is holding above its trigger and zero lines, but with softer momentum than before.

The price posted a double top around the 18-month high of 1.2960 in the previous weeks and any moves higher could boost the long-term bullish outlook. Moving up, the price may meet the 1.3175 barrier, taken from the peak of November 2020, ahead of the 1.3420 level, registered in September 2020.

On the other hand, if the price heads down, immediate support could come from the 1.2980 support and the 40- and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at 1.2825 and 1.2785, respectively. A drop lower may drive the bears until the flat 200-day SMA at 1.2660 before tumbling to 1.2517.

All in all, USDCAD has been in an advancing mode over the last seven months, though only a significant climb above the double top may endorse this positive outlook. 

