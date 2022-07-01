Fri, Jul 01, 2022 @ 10:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Seeks Support

USD/JPY Seeks Support

By Orbex

The US dollar fell back after May’s PCE came out short of expectations. After a brief pullback, the pair found solid support next to the former resistance at 134.30. A pop above the recent high (136.70) suggests that the bulls are back in the game. This is a bullish sign that the overall direction remains up. Though short-term price action may be choppy as the greenback looks for bids below 135.80. 135.10 is the next support to gauge buying interest. The bulls will need to push above 136.40 to continue upward.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.