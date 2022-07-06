AUD/USD: Key Supports Under Pressure as Aussie Remains Weighed by Soured Risk Sentiment

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The AUDUSD remains in red and pressuring key supports at 0.6761/58 (new two-year low, posted yesterday / 50% retracement of 0.5509/0.8007 rally).

Soured risk sentiment on growing recession fears that boosted demand for safe-haven dollar, keep the Aussie dollar in defensive mode.

Bearish daily techs (rising negative momentum, south-heading indicators, MA’s in bearish setup) add to negative outlook.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Violation of 0.6761/58 pivots is likely to spark fresh bearish acceleration on negative signal and triggering stops parked below, with possible extension towards 0.6463 (Fibo 61.8% / monthly cloud base).

Near-term action should remain below falling 10DMA (0.6870) which tracks the downtrend since June 9, to keep bears intact.

Res: 0.6832; 0.6850; 0.6870; 0.6922

Sup: 0.6758; 0.6647; 0.6601; 0.6547