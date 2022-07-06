Wed, Jul 06, 2022 @ 16:04 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Key Supports Under Pressure as Aussie Remains Weighed by Soured Risk...

AUD/USD: Key Supports Under Pressure as Aussie Remains Weighed by Soured Risk Sentiment

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The AUDUSD remains in red and pressuring key supports at 0.6761/58 (new two-year low, posted yesterday / 50% retracement of 0.5509/0.8007 rally).

Soured risk sentiment on growing recession fears that boosted demand for safe-haven dollar, keep the Aussie dollar in defensive mode.

Bearish daily techs (rising negative momentum, south-heading indicators, MA’s in bearish setup) add to negative outlook.

Violation of 0.6761/58 pivots is likely to spark fresh bearish acceleration on negative signal and triggering stops parked below, with possible extension towards 0.6463 (Fibo 61.8% / monthly cloud base).

Near-term action should remain below falling 10DMA (0.6870) which tracks the downtrend since June 9, to keep bears intact.

Res: 0.6832; 0.6850; 0.6870; 0.6922
Sup: 0.6758; 0.6647; 0.6601; 0.6547

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.