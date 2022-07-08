Daily Technical Analysis

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD

The bears managed to violate the psychological level at 1.0200, but the pair formed a support zone at 1.0150, which limited the sell-offs. At the time of writing this analysis, the pair is hovering just above the mentioned support and the expectations for today’s trading session are for a correction towards the resistance at 1.0270. Only a successful breach of the support at 1.0150 would pave the way for the pair towards the critical support at 1.0100. During today’s session, market participants will closely follow the announcement of the non-farm payroll change data for the U.S. (12:30 GMT), together with the unemployment rate change data, again for the U.S. (12:30 GMT).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY

The resistance at 136.30 still withholds the attacks of the bulls and the forecast for today’s trading session is for the pair to head towards a test of the support at 134.77. Consequently, the pair may consolidate in the range of 134.77 – 136.27. If the bulls prevail and manage to breach the resistance zone at 136.30, then an upward movement may develop towards the high at 136.70.

GBP/USD

The pair bounced back from the support at 1.1872 and the bulls took control and violated the psychological level at 1.1200. The pair would most probably consolidate above 1.1200, with an upper border of 1.2100. If the bears enter the market and lead the pair below 1.1200, then we may expect a downward movement towards the support at 1.1873. However, the market sentiment remains positive – for a continuation of the upward movement towards the key resistance at 1.2180, which scenario is likely to be realised only after a confirmed breach of the resistance at 1.2100.

EUGERMANY40

The index continues to gain value and the bulls would most probably try to attack the resistance zone at 12940. However, considering this level offers strong resistance, the forecast for today’s trading session is for the price to remain below it and to witness a slight correction towards the support at 12739, where a successful breach would suggest a downward movement towards the support at 12622.

US30

The bulls faced difficulties in overcoming the resistance at 31386, and in the early hours of today’s trading, the sellers are trying to take control and so the most probable scenario for today’s trading session is for a corrective move towards the support at 30930. However, if the bulls manage to take control and breach the resistance at 31386, then we may witness an impulsive upward movement towards the next key resistance at 31700.