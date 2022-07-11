Mon, Jul 11, 2022 @ 17:09 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD: Aussie Hits New 2-Year Low on Fresh Risk Aversion

AUD/USD: Aussie Hits New 2-Year Low on Fresh Risk Aversion

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Australian dollar accelerated lower on Monday, driven by fresh risk aversion that inflated its US counterpart.

The Aussie hit new two-year low and generate strong bearish signal on break through important Fibo support at 0.6758 (50% retracement of 0.5509/0.8007, 2020/2021 rally) with close below this level to verify the signal and open way for further easing.

Round-figure support at 0.6700 and June 2020 low at 0.6647 mark next targets, violation of which would unmask 0.6463/39 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.5509/0.8007 / monthly cloud base).

Daily studies are at full bearish setup and support the action, with limited upticks to be capped by falling 10DMA (0.6835) which tracks downtrend for one month, to offer better selling opportunities.

Res: 0.6761; 0.6798; 0.6835; 0.6874
Sup: 0.6700; 0.6647; 0.6601; 0.6547

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.