Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

The euro lost ground against the dollar, and after the successful breach of the support at 1.0071, the currency pair slipped into a new 19-year low. If trading remains limited under the mentioned zone, then a continued depreciation could easily lead to a test of the psychological support at 1.0000 and could strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. The first target for the bulls is the zone at 1.0071, which is now acting as resistance, followed by the upper level at 1.0115.

USD/JPY

The bulls did not gain enough momentum for a successful breach of the resistance at 137.42, and during the early hours of today`s trading, the price consolidated around the current level of 137.06. If the bears prevail, then the violation of the support at 136.69, followed by a breach of the lower target at 136.08, could easily deepen the correction towards the important zone at 135.27. If the bulls re-enter, however, then a new successful test of the resistance at 137.42 could lead to a new rally for the dollar against the yen and head the price towards the upper level at 138.00.

GBP/USD

Тhe appreciation of the dollar against the world currencies helped the bears prevail. The Cable tested the support at 1.1912, and at the time of writing the analysis, the pair is holding positions just under the mentioned zone. A confirmation of the breach here could lead to new losses and could easily head the price towards the lows at around 1.1877. If the bulls re-enter the market instead, then a violation of the resistance at 1.2045, followed by a successful attack on the upper zone at 1.2120, could result in a rally and a test of the important target at 1.2170.

EUGERMANY40

After the unsuccessful attempt to breach the resistance zone at 13000, the German index erased some of its recent gains and successfully violated the support zone at 12875. If the bearish attack continues, then a breach of the lower target at 12617 could easily lead to new losses and could pave the way for a test of the zone at 12384. Better-than-expected German data for the ZEW Economic Sentiment (today; 08:00 GMT) could encourage the bulls to re-enter the market. If they succeed to retake the zone at 12875, which is currently acting as resistance, and later violate the upper level at 13000, then all of this could lead to a recovery of the EUGERMANY40 towards 13171.

US30

After the breach of the support zone at 31151, the American index continued its decline, and during the early hours of today, the price is headed for a test of the lower target at 30872. Success for the bears here could enhance the sell-off and could easily nudge the US30 towards the important zone at 30431. If the bulls take control instead, then their first resistance can be found at 31151. A violation of the upper level at 31425 could lead to a rally towards the high at 31707.