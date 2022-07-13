UK 100 Awaits Breakout

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The FTSE 100 weakens as investors remain sensitive to a global downturn. The price action is in a narrowing range between 7020 and 7280 as the bulls strive to hold onto the recent bounce. The upper boundary coincides with the 30-day moving average, making it a key resistance to lift before a sustained recovery could happen. Otherwise, the path of least resistance would be down with 7110 as the first support. A break below 7020 would invalidate the rebound and deepen the correction to March’s low at 6800.